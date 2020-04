He also extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew, which started on April 19, between 7 pm and 6 am throughout Edo state for another fourteen days.He however said the curfew will now from 8 pm to 6 am in line with the directive of the Federal Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Obaseki, through his verified Twitter handle: @governorobaseki, said: “One Mrs. Amaka Okoro, who tested positive for #COVID-19, is wanted for treatment. She is a nursing mother, who has a baby that is already coughing.“She (Mrs. Amaka Okoro) lives at No. 2, Atoe Idubor Street, Off 2nd Ugbor, Benin City. She has been unreachable since her results returned positive.”Obaseki, while briefing reporters at Government House, Benin, said: “Since my last public update, about ten days ago, I am here to inform you that we have made tremendous progress in the areas of screening, testing and improved awareness of our citizens about the coronavirus.“Working closely with the public and private hospitals, we have screened about 20,000 people and tested 297 citizens.“The increased screening and testing are the reason for the increased number of cases in the state (now 37).“We are aggressively pushing to screen our minimum target of about 500,000 people and test about one per cent of them, which is about 5,000 in the next few weeks.“As we increase testing, we are likely to see an astronomic rise in the number of cases in the state.“Of the 20,000 people that we have screened and the 297 samples taken, we have recorded 37 confirmed cases as at today (yesterday), discharged eight and lost three people.Read Also: Five family members die mysteriously in Enugu“It is worthy of note that late testing is a strong factor leading to fatality. That is why I’m advising that everybody should go out for screening at the numerous screening centres in Edo State.”Edo Governor also disclosed the various screening centres in the state had been offering free medical services, free face masks and free multivitamins.He said: “I am confident that we can beat this virus, if we strictly follow the measures put in place. I want to appreciate the good people of the state for their cooperation and compliance with the curfew, which l imposed ten days ago.“I know that the curfew has created inconveniences and lost of income to many families. However, this is the sacrifice we have to make to protect the citizens and their families.“We have decided to commence another round of palliative distribution to the vulnerable groups in our communities. With the lessons that we learnt in the past, we have put measures in place to make sure that only the targeted people receive the items.”Obaseki also appreciated health workers in Edo state, while revealing that his administration had approved the payment of hazard allowance, ranging from N90, 000 to 300,000, depending on their cadre, with a caveat that only the health workers participating in the fight against COVID-19 would benefit from it.