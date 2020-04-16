



The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that three new cases of Ebola were recorded in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





Recall that WHO had last week recorded a new case in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after 52 days without a case of the deadly disease.





Speaking on the new cases on Wednesday, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, in a statement on the agency’s website said the source of their infection was still under investigation.





“Three new cases have been confirmed – two people who died in the community and one person who was in contact with one of them.

“The source of their infection is still under investigation. It is likely that additional cases will be identified.

“Flare-ups are expected at the tail-end of Ebola outbreaks.





“Our teams in Beni are experienced in responding to new cases and acted quickly to engage with affected communities, investigate alerts, identify and vaccinate contacts, decontaminate affected homes and health facilities, and send samples for sequencing,’’ he added.