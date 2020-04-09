He also called on religious leaders in the FCT, Lagos, Ogun and other states affected by the restrictions, to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies.The IG asked them to use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe prayers and fellowship programmes in the confines of their homes.Adamu noted that the call had become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic “which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.”These were contained in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, by the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba.It said, “The IG expresses deep concerns that for the first time in the annals of our history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programmes of all faith.“He, therefore, enjoins Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph.”The police boss reassured Nigerians that the Nigeria Police would remain steadfast and committed in the duty of ensuring public safety and security during the Easter period and beyond.