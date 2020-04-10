The company gave the assurance on Friday, in a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh.The company said that its technical team was ready to attend to any fault that might occur during Easter.It added that its cash offices would be open to customers on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Monday, between the 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.“Customers are equally encouraged to make use of the convenient, easy, and safe electronic payment channels to pay their energy bills or recharge their meters during the holiday period.“For those that might want to report faults, lodge complaints or make enquiries, they are encouraged to use the 24/7 Call Centre, email and social media platforms to do so.“To reach the Call Centre, customers should dial: 084 700 100; send Email to: customerservice@enugudisco.com or follow us on our Social media platforms (Twitter and Facebook: @enugudisco; Instagram: @enugu_disco).“For accident and emergency issues, customers are advised to call: 0815 082 4301,’’ it said.The company reassured customers of the company’s commitment to delivering improved services.“EEDC uses the occasion of Easter celebration to wish her esteemed customers a happy Easter holiday, as they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ,’’ it added.