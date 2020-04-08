Earlier this week, Oyakhilome made headlines all over the country after he accused the Nigerian government of ordering lockdowns in Abuja and Lagos in order to install ‘5G’ masts which he claims are responsible for the Coronavirus Pandemic.Oyakhilome during a programme on LoveWorld Television said; “The Federal Government was pushed to lockdown Abuja and Lagos specifically because of 5G in Abuja and Lagos. They had already tested 5G in Abuja and now they are digging in Lagos to get it ready. That is why they locked down Abuja and Lagos so that the 5G can be installed.”“I have said before that what killed people in Wuhan, China, was not the virus but the 5G. If you say it is not, tell us how you discovered yours. The world is not dealing with a virus. This is the biggest deception in the world. You cannot hide from a virus by staying in your house”.However, on Wednesday the spokesperson of the Agency, Mr Peter Afunanya dismissed the report that the agency arrested Oyakhilome.“DSS did not arrest Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, please.”, he wrote.