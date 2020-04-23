“So members of the @NCDCgov are currently at Badore, Ajah to transfer a #COVID19 patient to an isolation center but they were too late. The man had already died. Now the real case began, custodianship of his body.



The man’s family & area boys are LITERALLY dragging the man’s body. They want to bury their dead & @NCDCgov want to take possession of his body so they handle it rightly.



It’s still ongoing right now around the Jetty area roundabout at Badore.

While the members of the @NCDCgov had their PPE on, the crowd were in no way protected and they were dragging the dead body like it was a game of thug of war.🤦🏽‍♂️



The number of infected people with #COVID19 is about to triple at Badore, Ajah.



His family and all the people around that place should be quarantined.”

According to usual practice, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), manages the burial of coronavirus patients, but according to Twitter user @Nerdy_Dopey, the family of the deceased didn't want that.