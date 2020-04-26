 Don't listen to Trump, drinking bleach cannot cure Coronavirus - NCDC warns Nigerians | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » Don't listen to Trump, drinking bleach cannot cure Coronavirus - NCDC warns Nigerians

7:04 PM 0 ,
A+ A-


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has cautioned the public against consuming bleach or other disinfectants as proffered by United States President, Donald Trump.

Trump had, at a news conference on Thursday, suggested using powerful cleaning agents, through an injection, as a possible COVID-19 cure.



The US President, while briefly addressing his advisor, Dr Deborah Birx, said, “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it (the virus) out in a minute — one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”

Amid global shock and outrage over Trump’s comments, the NCDC strongly advised against drinking disinfectants.

The agency, in a tweet on Saturday, said, “It is important to note that bleach and other disinfectants should be used to clean surfaces. They should not be consumed by people to treat COVID-19.

“Drinking bleach and disinfectants can lead to health complications and even death. Please share widely!”



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top