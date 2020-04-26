The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has cautioned the public against consuming bleach or other disinfectants as proffered by United States President, Donald Trump.Trump had, at a news conference on Thursday, suggested using powerful cleaning agents, through an injection, as a possible COVID-19 cure.The US President, while briefly addressing his advisor, Dr Deborah Birx, said, “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it (the virus) out in a minute — one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”Amid global shock and outrage over Trump’s comments, the NCDC strongly advised against drinking disinfectants.The agency, in a tweet on Saturday, said, “It is important to note that bleach and other disinfectants should be used to clean surfaces. They should not be consumed by people to treat COVID-19.“Drinking bleach and disinfectants can lead to health complications and even death. Please share widely!”