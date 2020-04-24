American president, Donald Trump claims he was being sarcastic ‘to see what would happen’ when he suggested Americans might be able to ingest household cleaners to treat coronavirus.
Trump said he made the comments “sarcastically” to “reporters just like you to see what would happen.”
“Now, disinfectant for doing this, maybe on the hands, would work,” Trump went on. “And I was asking the question of the gentleman who was there, yesterday, Bill, because when they say that something will last three or four hours, or six hours, but when the sun is out, or if they use disinfectant, it goes away in less than a minute, did you hear about this yesterday?”
“But I was asking a sarcastic, and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside,” he said. “But it does kill it, and it would kill it on the hands, that would make things much better. That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.