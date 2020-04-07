



A former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against inviting Chinese doctors to Nigeria amid the Coronavirus pandemic.





Recall that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had last week disclosed that a special cargo aircraft will leave Nigeria in a few days to collect items, which include Personal Protective Equipment and ventilators.





He was also quoted as saying, “Of great interest is that an 18-man team of medical experts from China, including doctors, nurses and other medical experts shall come along with the flight to assist us.”





Reacting on his Twitter page, Dino Melaye urged Buhari to stop the invitation of the Chinese doctors.





According to him, if their arrival leads to outrageous increase in COVID-19 cases, the Federal Government and Minister of Health will be held responsible.





“PMB please stop the invitation of Chinese Doctors to Nigeria. Our Doctors are doing well in the circumstance.



