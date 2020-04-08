Shetima had earlier tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was placed in isolation at a special ward in UCH.Public Relations Officer of the institution, Toye Akinrinlola, had noted that the chairman manifested symptoms of the virus shortly after the last board meeting of the hospital began in Ibadan.However, the result of the COVID-19 second test done returned positive.Akinrinlola on Tuesday said Shetima would continue to receive treatment at the UCH and that a third test would be done in a few days.He said, “As I earlier said, the chairman only attended the first day of the board meeting on Tuesday, 24th of March, 2020. It was at the meeting that he began to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. The meeting was suspended and a test was done and result came out positive. He was placed in a special ward at the hospital for treatment.“A repeat test, which was done to see if he was negative after a series of treatments, was conducted two days ago (Sunday) and the result still showed positive.“He is being treated at an isolation center at the UCH. He will continue treatment and a third test would be done at an appointed time.”Akinrinlola, however, noted that Shetima was “sharp and alert.”“The chairman’s case is not severe. He is sharp and alert but we have to attain that negative status before we can consider him as fully recovered. The record we have places him around 65 years of age, ” he added.