Desmond Elliot did this? I'm extremely disappointed. This just shows that you're a man of action rather than intellect. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/VfFbb2FIIZ — streetwise (@yincah) April 1, 2020

Desmond Elliot who shared photos of some Lagosians using his “makeshift cleansing mechanism” on Instagram, noted that they are situated at “Olodeokuta, Ojuelegba, Love Garden, Hugan Bassey, Masha bus stop, Shirts bus stop, Adelabu, Iponri, Bode Thomas and Ishaga Road”.“So we constructed a makeshift cleansing mechanism, where passerby’s or people entering streets could wash their hands with soap and water and also sanitize before entering the streets -pilot works can be seen in these areasIt was located across the environments. Olodeokuta, Ojuelegbe both sides, love garding, Hugan Bassy, Masha bus stop, Shirts bus stop, Adelabu, Iponri, Bode Thomas and ishaga road”.However, dissatisfied Nigerians on social media have taken to Twitter to condemn the project.