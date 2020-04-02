 Desmond Elliot is a tragic embarrassment- Nigerians slams actor over ‘makeshift cleansing’ project | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » Desmond Elliot is a tragic embarrassment- Nigerians slams actor over ‘makeshift cleansing’ project

Nollywood actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot has been slammed over his ‘makeshift cleansing’ project in Surulere, the constituency he represents in Lagos State House of Assembly.

Desmond Elliot who shared photos of some Lagosians using his “makeshift cleansing mechanism” on Instagram, noted that they are  situated at “Olodeokuta, Ojuelegba, Love Garden, Hugan Bassey, Masha bus stop, Shirts bus stop, Adelabu, Iponri, Bode Thomas and Ishaga Road”.

“So we constructed a makeshift cleansing mechanism, where passerby’s or people entering streets could wash their hands with soap and water and also sanitize before entering the streets -pilot works can be seen in these areas

It was located across the environments. Olodeokuta, Ojuelegbe both sides, love garding, Hugan Bassy, Masha bus stop, Shirts bus stop, Adelabu, Iponri, Bode Thomas and ishaga road”.


However, dissatisfied Nigerians on social media have taken to Twitter to condemn the project.






