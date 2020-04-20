



The Defence Headquarters on Monday confirmed that several key Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP leaders have been killed in multiple airstrikes conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole at Durbada in Borno State.





A statement signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said that structures belonging to the terrorists were also destroyed.





Enenche stated that the operation which was executed on April 17, followed credible human intelligence.





He said that the intelligence was confirmed by a series of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and indicated that the settlement was one of the locations where some of the terrorists’ hierarchy often hibernate.

He explained that the fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force took turns in attacking the location, scoring accurate hits within the target area which resulted in the death of some of the terrorists.





“Others, who were seen attempting to flee the area were taken out in follow-on attacks.





“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation,” NAN quoted him as saying.



