



Alhassan Ado Doguwa, majority leader of the house of representatives, says the deaths in Kano may become more than the casualties of Boko Haram if the right steps are not taken.





Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency of Kano, said this at Tuesday’s plenary session while introducing a motion on the need to end the cause of the deaths.





NigerianEye has been reporting strange deaths in Kano which the state government attributed to other causes but COVID-19.





The lawmaker said from what is happening in Kano, the situation is “not only alarming but disastrous”.

He said the state needs a “very swift intervention” from the federal lawmakers to prevent further deaths and escalation to other places.





“I am afraid, the way we are going in Kano, if care is not taken, the ravages we are undergoing may be worse than Boko Haram,” he said.





“Boko Haram kills through guns and aggression. But this one kills people silently, chopping off population.





“Especially in an ancient city like Kano where in one local government, you have over 600 polling units. And these are people who are jam-packed in unfortunate accommodation systems.”





The house leader added that the situation is not entirely new to the state especially during the dry season, but has never had “so much” impact.





“In the past, we used to experience this kind of thing during this season but the number we are seeing is unprecedented,” he said.





On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a two-week lockdown in Kano as investigation into the deaths continue.





“The federal government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring states,” Buhari had said.



