



The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said there was no evidence that anyone has been infected from exposure to the bodies of persons who had died of COVID-19.





T he Presidency had come under attack over non-compliance to social distancing order at the burial of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Speaking on Monday, the PTF coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu during a press briefing, reiterated that the body of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, was properly prepared for burial.





According to him, “the bodies of persons with COVID-19, as stated clearly by the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines were not infectious except in cases of viral haemorrhagic fever and cholera.”

Apologizing for not adhering to the social distancing order, he assured the public that the PTF would continue to follow the guidelines and protocols it had produced.





He stressed that the NCDC guidelines were very much reflecting the WHO guidelines.





“We will also like to assure the public that the task force takes its Presidential mandate seriously and is committed to executing it to the best of its ability as we ask for the public to continue holding us accountable for our actions.





“We read your comments on social media, we listen to you and also acknowledge the issues that might arise. Please continue to do so, it is the only way we can continue to improve and fight these big challenges we have,” NAN quoted him as saying.