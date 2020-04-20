Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 ... Thank you all for prayers .... We love you .. — Davido (@davido) April 19, 2020

Celebrity chef, Chioma Rowland, the fiancée of singer, Davido, has now recovered from coronavirus.recalls that Chioma, a nursing mother tested positive upon her return from the UK. Davido explaining on Twitter and Instagram wrote, “he decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.”“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby,” he continued.While she stayed in isolation, Davido posted photos of himself taking care of his son Ifeanyi and urging people to remember them in their prayers.After two weeks in isolation, Davido has now announced that Chioma is free from the virus. He tweeted,The couple were the first Nigerian celebrities publicly announce their status.