The singer took to his social media page on Thursday to pen a lovely birthday message to his wife-to-be.In the post, the ‘Assurance’ crooner described Chioma as the strongest woman he has ever known, noting that her presence in his life has made him a happier person.Davido said if not for the lockdown, he would have painted the town red just to celebrate her.“Happy birthday to the strongest woman I know!!! @thechefchi !!!! Oh man if we weren’t on lockdown, you already know we for turn the city upside down!! !!!! My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. And that’s on gang! #1CRO,” he wrote on Instagram.In the same vein, Chioma also took to her Instagram story to share slew of pictures and wishes from friends who are celebrating her.“25! Thank for life,” she wrote in one of the posts.Recall that Chioma recently recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. She had tested positive for the virus on March 27, shortly after arriving Nigeria from the United States.