Dagrin died on April 22, 2010. He was just 22 years old, but his exceptional style of rap music was already very popular.Oladapo Olaitan ‘Dagrin’ Olaonipekun who is credited for transforming Yoruba rap music genre died in the early hours of April 22, 2010 from injuries he sustained in a lone accident in front of Alakara Police Station, off Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lagos on April 14.However, ten years after, Nigerians are still speaking fondly of him.Though he lived a short life, his style of rap is still influencing the music scene. Artistes like Olamide, Reminisce , Naira Marley, Zlatan and many others are some of the best examples of Dagrin’s impact on the Nigerian rap scene.Popular female rapper, Mz Kiss noted that Da Grin inspired her to become a rapper.Speaking in a chat with Punch, she said: “I started rapping when I met my first producer, Soplain, in Bariga, Lagos. Bariga made me who I am today because the people there inspired me. I started dreaming of being a rapper when I heard the late Dagrin’s songs. I loved his style and I thought I could do it too and when I tried, it sounded good. I was later advised to stick to rap music since we already had many singers. Music is life for me; it is what I know how to do best.”.In the same vein, Omawumi Megbele paid tribute to the late rapper, on the 10th anniversary of his death.The 38-year-old singer shared a TikTok video of herself singing her verse from the 2010 song, ‘My Pain’, which is a tribute to him on Instagram on Wednesday.“10 years Gone! You music go continue to dey reign o! Put up your candle in the comment section for Dagrin…#tributetodagrin…,” she captioned the post.Sossick, producer of Da Grin’s hit song ‘ Pon pon’ also took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to the talented rapper.“Peace god, 10 years, a decade.I go through all the emotions today but I’ll hold on to the madness that we did. The wave was like never seen before, and I’m so proud to have been a part of it, a part of your life that history will never forget. A street soldier, a fighter, a legend, and the streets CEO. REST IN PEACE god “.Nigerian rapper, M.I also took to his Twitter page to recount how Da Grin inspired him.According to him:”DJ Neptune asked me to reproduce our 123 record and I remember DaGrin came to my room studio in Palmgrove to record.. simple guy.. talented.. we gisted and laughed the whole time.. spoke about trading collaborations and he hopped on a bike and was headed home..“A few months later his album dropped.. without the CEO album there is no MI2.. I was chasing the template he set..something so powerful but so easy for the everyday fan to relate to.. the epiphany came one day sitting in Obanikoro and watching a street dude rap every lyric of his“By 2009 Christmas he was becoming the biggest rapper in the country.. on every show.. I remember him showing up to an end of year Oil company party with a bullet proof vest on.. his energy consumed the hall that day..“I saw him a few days before his accident.. played a charity football game together.. dapped it up.. and everyone went home.. I remember I was headed into Benin for a gig when i heard on radio.. Dagrin was in an accident. Damn.. the country actually stoppedI don’t know if you guys remember.. but LUTH was packed everyday till he passed.. it spoke to the impact of his talent.. his story.. his charisma.. and his person.. one of the greatest rappers ever in my book.. DaGrin the CEO. 10 years gone but never forgotten!!! RIP”.