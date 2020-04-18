Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, a singer and songwriter better known as Jaywon, has chided Nigerians who are gloating over the death of Abba Kyari, a deceased chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Kyari had died from COVID-19 complications on Friday evening, about two weeks after he had gone into isolation after testing positive for the novel disease following an official trip to Germany.





The tragic news has since opened the floodgates of mixed reactions on social media platforms with tributes pouring in as words of Kyari’s death spread.





Taking to Twitter alongside celebrities to mourn Kyari, Jaywon warned his followers that it’s allowed to criticize the government on policy-related issues but not gloat over the death of a serving official.





“You can criticize the government anyhow you want. But you making fun of the dead is a No. To all those that wanted him dead, be happy for the rest of your life. Rest in Peace Abba Kyari,” he wrote.

On his part, Don Jazzy, a record producer wrote: “I send condolences to the families and friends of all Nigerians who have passed on amid this pandemic spread.”





“Knowing how dire this situation is global, there’s no better time to come together in harmony to fight this common enemy than now. We shall pull through.”

Before his death, Kyari had reassured Nigerians he was feeling well but would move to Lagos where he had made his own arrangement as regards medical care.





“Like many others that will test also positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home,” he had written.





“I hope to be back at my desk very soon. I have a team of young, professional, knowledgeable and patriotic colleagues, whose dedication has been beyond the call of duty.





“They continue to work seven days a week, with no time of the day spared. We will continue to serve the President and people of Nigeria, as we have for the past five years.”