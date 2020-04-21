



Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has warned that there will be untold hardship if the presidents of the nations of the world delay further in reopening their economies.





Nigeria is one of the nations on lockdown following the extension of the stay-at-home order by President Muhammadu Buhari.





In what he described as a prophetic message to the world, Joshua called on the President to relax the lockdown and let the people go about their businesses.





Joshua said this in an interactive question and answer session on his Facebook Page on Monday.

He noted that hardship is more dangerous than Coronavirus. In an earlier message, Joshua had said that the virus which started in China in 2019 and has now killed over 170,000 persons worldwide, will disappear the same way it came.





He had also accused world leaders and scientists of nursing hidden agenda on the issue of Coronavirus.





“This is one of the things the Bible says will happen in the end time – perilous seasons when fear will rule the land.





“In all, it is coming to an end!





“Finally, ‘hardship virus’ is more dangerous than Coronavirus. The presidents of the nations should open up the economy.





“The more we delay in opening up the economy, the more we will face a more terrible situation afterwards. Thank you. This is a prophetic message for the world.”



