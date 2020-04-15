The Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on Coronavirus has revealed why it recommended the lock down extension to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of PTF, disclosed that the committee recommended the lockdown extension because of Nigeria’s survival.





Mustapha made the disclosure during the joint national briefing of PTF on Tuesday in Abuja.





According to the SGF, “The Presidential broadcast addressed several critical issues of concern to our survival as a nation.

“After very meticulous assessment of the recommendations of the PTF, Mr. President has authorized the extension of the restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for an additional fourteen days effective Monday 13th April, 2020.





“Such a monumental decision has been taken at great pains and we continue to appeal to Nigerians to show a lot of understanding, comply with orders, observe social distancing, keep a high level of personal and respiratory hygiene, stay at home unless it is compelling to go out and generally take responsibility for playing your individual role in this war.”





Recall that Buhari had yesterday extended the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun State in a bid to further tackle the spread of COVID-19.





In a nationwide address, Buhari had extended the lockdown by 14 days.