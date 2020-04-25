From May 1, anybody who goes out without wearing a face mask will be arrested by the government of Ogun State, Gov Dapo Abiodun has said.





Gov Abiodun said the violators will be quarantined for 14 days and be made to undergo compulsory community services for attempting to spread Coronavirus in the State.





This was disclosed on Friday, by Governor Dapo Abiodun, during a press conference at his Iperu residence.





Abiodun said his government had always encouraged the use of face mask, stressing that with the reality facing Ogun, “the use of face mask in public by all individuals in Ogun is now compulsory as from Friday, 1st May, 2020.”





According to him, the state will start the distribution of face masks to millions of residents, who may not have the financial strength to afford same.





This, he said, was in addition to other materials to vulnerable groups across the State.





He said that efforts of the government towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to a stand-still was achieving desired results, and the State cannot relent.



