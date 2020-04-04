



A Former Director-General of the Nigeria Law School, Dr Koleade Abayomi is dead.





Abayomi died in the United Kingdom (UK) after contracting the dreaded Coronavirus disease.





Seyi Sowemimo, Secretary of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) who made the announcement in a statement said that Abayomi died on Thursday.





The statement reads, “The BOSAN Secretariat wishes to announce the death of Dr Koleade A. Abayomi, SAN, OON, who died on the 2nd of April, 2020 in London.

”We deeply mourn the sad loss of our departed colleague and pray that the Almighty God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”





Abayomi who is survived by his wife, children and great grandchildren was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1966 and admitted to the Inner Bar in 2005.





He taught at the Nigerian Law School and in 2004, he was promoted to the position of Director-General.





Abayomi’s death comes days after a prominent Nigerian Medical doctor, Alfa Saadu, died in the UK after contracting the same virus.