



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha has urged tailors to produce face masks using local fabrics like Ankara.





Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus, made the appeal during the daily briefing of the committee in Abuja, yesterday.





He explained that such will encourage Nigerians to start using face mask whenever they are outside their homes.





Mustapha, however, advised that staying at home remained the best way to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

He said: “Let me also encourage all our garment factories and tailors all over the nation that this is the time to start producing locally, using our local fabrics, the Ankara and all other materials that we have because of advisories that as much as possible, we should wear our face masks whenever we are outside our homes.





“That way, we’ll reduce the chances, in addition to other necessary things that you need to do, of infection or infecting others.





“It is critical to repeat, however, that compliance with the advisories for personal hygiene, social distancing, restriction of movement, early reporting of symptoms and wearing of masks regularly, especially in public, remain the best measures for the prevention of infections and to slow down the spread.”





Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded its highest case of COVID-19 as the toll hit 442.











