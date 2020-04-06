



The US mission in Nigeria says healthcare system in its country is overwhelmed owing to rising COVID-19 cases.





The country has confirmed 336,851 coronavirus cases, 9,620 deaths and 17,977 recoveries as of Monday.





The number of COVID-19 cases in the US is higher than all confirmed cases in Spain, Italy and United Kingdom (UK), which are 135,032; 128,948, and 47,806 respectively.





In an statement on its website on Sunday, the US mission said Americans seeking evacuation should be aware of the situation of things at home.





It said medical care is no longer covered by insurance because the healthcare system is overwhelmed.





The mission said evacuation would be self-funded, and that “passengers must sign a promissory note and repay the full cost of their seat(s)”.





“U.S. Embassy Abuja and U.S. Consulate General Lagos would like potential evacuees to bear in mind the following considerations in determining if an evacuation flight is in the best interest of you and your family,” the statement read.





“This is a self-funded, one way flight to a single destination in the United States. All passengers must sign a promissory note and repay the full cost of their seat(s).





“In addition, travelers are responsible for organizing and funding any travel to their final destination in the United States, all living expenses while in the United States, and any return travel to Nigeria. Evacuation flights can range between $1,300 and $2,400 per person.





“Healthcare systems in many localities in the United States are currently overwhelmed. If you need to seek medical care while in the United States, you will be responsible for all costs not covered by your insurance.





“Many hotels in the United States have closed or are closing. If you plan to evacuate to the United States, please ensure you secure accommodations BEFORE you travel.





“At this time, Nigerian airports are closed to all commercial international flights. If you evacuate to the United States, it is unlikely you will be able to return to Nigeria until the Nigerian government reopens the airports and commercial flights resume.”





US President Donald Trump had warned Americans to prepare for the “toughest week”, predicting that there would be an increase in deaths from the disease.











