This was contained in a statement on Tuesday.The Mission said flights would depart from both cities on Saturday while an additional flight would be operated from Lagos on Monday, April 20.It, however, said potential evacuees would be required to pay for their flight tickets.It added that vulnerable people including those with underlying health conditions and those who are visitors to Nigeria would be prioritised.It said, “Our first flights are expected to leave both Lagos and Abuja on Saturday 18 April with a further flight from Lagos on 20 April.“You will not be able to pick your departure date – the online booking process will generate it automatically. More flights will follow, depending on demand.“Anyone flying back to the UK on an HMG chartered flight will need to pay for their own ticket. To be eligible for a flight your primary residence has to be in the UK.“We will prioritise helping the most vulnerable return, so those who have an underlying medical condition placing them at greater risk of serious illness if they contact COVID-19.“We are coordinating with the Federal and State government to help ensure that those of you who are outside of Abuja and Lagos can get to the airports despite the lockdown.”