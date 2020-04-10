The extension was made as part of the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.UAE is home to thousands of mosques, over 40 churches, and a Hindu temple.The announcement comes days ahead of Easter, the holiest day in the Christian calendar.UAE first announced the suspension of prayer in all houses of worship on 16 March 16.The ban was meant to last four weeks.At the moment, there are 2,990 coronavirus cases in the UAE, with 14 deaths.