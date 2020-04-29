Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also issued an order suspending okada (commercial motorcycles) activities till further notice on Wednesday at a news conference to give update on Coronavirus situation in Lagos.According to Sanwo-Olu, “Commercial Motorcycles, popularly known as Okadas, are to suspend their operations statewide, except for those motorcycles used for courier and logistics purposes.“Tricycles (Kekes) operating in unrestricted areas, must not carry more than two passengers per trip and must ensure appropriate social distancing is maintained between passengers.”On other transportation, the governor said the capacity of its public transportation system to reduce the risk of contagion would also be strengthened by a number of proactive measures to be undertaken by the government.He said one of the measures was that all commuters were mandated to wear face masks at all times, sanitize with alcohol-based sanitizer or wash their hands with soap and running water before and after every trip.“All transport operators/companies are expected to sanitize their vehicles, parks and garages regularly and continuously at least before and after every trip.“All Transport Operators/Companies are expected to have at the entrance of the respective parks hand washing equipment with running water; and deploy temperature readers to test every passenger before boarding.“All operators are expected to have alcohol-based sanitizers in their vehicles for drivers, conductors and passengers. All motor parks and garages must avoid overcrowding. Social distancing is required for passengers queuing up to board buses,” he said.According to him, “all buses should be loaded to a maximum of 60% of full capacity. This means that if a bus normally takes 10 people at full capacity, during this period, no more than 6 persons can be allowed to board at any point in time.“No standing allowed in all BRT and LBSL bus operations. All air- conditioning systems in public transport systems must be switched off. All Operators, i.e. Drivers and Conductors, are mandated to always wear face masks and hand gloves while in transit and dispose of same appropriately.“All of these guidelines as outlined – face masks, regular disinfection, hand-washing equipment, temperature checks, and 60% maximum capacity – shall equally apply to Water Transport Operations. In addition, from May 4, 2020, Water Transport Operations will be restricted to the period between 6am and 6pm daily, until further notice,” he said.