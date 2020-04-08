Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has said that Africa is not a testing ground for Coronavirus Vaccine.





Suleman wondered why the COVID-19 vaccine should be tested in Africa when the United States, US, and Europe have recorded more deaths.





In a tweet, the clergyman said the vaccine should be tested in Europe which has recorded more deaths than Africa.





Recall that Jean-Paul Mira and his colleague, Camille Locht had recently suggested that Africa was the best place to conduct the COVID-19 test.

They made the claims while recalling how an experimental treatment for AIDS was carried out in Africa.





The suggestion has since triggered global outrage as some described it as racist.





However, Apostle Suleman has maintained that Africa was not a testing ground.





“They want to test the COVID-19 vaccine in Africa…yet America and Europe have thousands of deaths recorded. Africa has very few deaths. Test it in Europe and America where there is urgency. I wonder why they always think Africans are fools. We are not testing ground,” Apostle Suleman tweeted.



