



Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has faulted those criticizing Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Believers Love World, popularly known as Christ Embassy, for his revelation on 5G network and Coronavirus.





Suleman stated that rather than attack Oyakhilome for his claim, critics should assert their counter claim or remain quiet.





Recall that Oyakhilome had linked the Coronavirus and the 5G network to Antichrist.





He had claimed that the virus was created to popularize the 5G network which is gradually gaining attention across the world.





But Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Centre had disagreed with him.





Explaining that there was no correlation between 5G and end-time signs, Pastor Ashimolowo cautioned Christians not to join leaders in promoting the conspiracy theories.





However, Apostle Suleman in a tweet wrote: “I see many people online attacking pastor Chris Oyakhilome.





“If you have contrary opinion, state it clearly so you can be listened to or keep quiet..insults,name-calling,character assassination are all proofs that you have nothing to say.”