It was gathered that the Federal Capital Territory Abuja as well as Lagos and Ogun States have been on lockdown since 11pm, March 30, following the President’s directive that residents of the state, excluding essential service providers, stay at home and observe social distancing.Subsequently, some governors of the 28 states affected by the pandemic have also ordered lockdowns in their territories.The 78-year-old cleric during a sermon broadcasted online on Sunday urged residents in the country to stay at home and not endanger their lives.He gave the advice while preaching on a topic tagged ‘Power’ with texts taken from Acts 1:4-8.He said, “There are categories of power. There is political power. Ecclesiastes 8:4 says where the word of a king is, there is power. You put it in the modern language, where the word of the President is, there is power.“If you don’t believe that, just check what is happening now. The President sits in his house and makes a decree or pronouncement, everybody stay at home, and if you love yourself, stay at home.”According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Saturday night, over 1000 cases of the novel virus have been reported in the country including over 30 fatalities and above 200 recoveries.