Spain has hit a new record with 849 COVID-19 death cases in 24 hours on Tuesday.





According to the Express UK, the latest figures came a day after the country’s coronavirus death toll fell slightly, raising hopes the epidemic could be climaxing.





Spain has now registered the second most deaths (9,053) from COVID-19, only behind Italy, which has recorded more than 12,000 fatalities.

The European nation, last week, overtook China, where COVID-19 originated in terms of the number of deaths from the pandemic.





The country has also recorded the second most Coronavirus infections, behind the USA which has nearly 190,000 cases.





Spain’s capital, Madrid, remains the worst-hit region, with 3,865 deaths and nearly 30,000 cases, leaving hospitals and mortuaries overwhelmed.



