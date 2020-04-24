



The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has said the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has risen to over 27,000 in the past 24 hours.





The UN’s health agency gave the update on its official Twitter account, @WHOAFRO, on Friday.





According to the tweet, COVID-19 had killed 1200 people, while 7,000 patients have recovered.





“Over 27,000 #COVID19 cases reported on the African continent – with over 7,000 associated recoveries & 1,200 deaths recorded,’’ it said.





The WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Cameroon have continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that another 108 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing to 981 the number of confirmed cases in the country as of Thursday night.







