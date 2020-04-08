



Following the ongoing debates on the alleged relationship between COVID-19 pandemic, 5G network and the Antichrist, Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International has alleged that some pastors are confused about heaven.





Bamiloye on his Instagram page on Tuesday said most pastors this time are not sure of heaven and are worried about losing their earthly possessions.





His post reads: “Some ministers of God are confused. They’re not sure of heaven, and they don’t want to lose their empire on earth. They are not expecting him.”





His post is coming at a time Matthew Ashimolowo, Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, criticized Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and other pastors who are attributing the COVID-19 pandemic to 5G and Antichrist.

Oyakhilome in a viral video linked the Coronavirus and the 5G network to Antichrist.





However, Ashimolowo expressed disappointed in pastors who are allegedly bringing up the conspiracy theories.





He warned Christians to avoid being deceived by some Church leaders linking the current shock in the world to the Antichrist.





Also, Pastor Sam Adeyemi on Tuesday night debunked claims by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome that Churches were shut down by the government in order to install the 5G network.





Making reference to 1918, Adeyemi said Churches, Mosques, schools and markets were also shut in Nigeria during the influenza pandemic and it was not Anti-christ.





He warned pastors against giving extreme interpretations to things happening in the world.