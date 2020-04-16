



A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has mocked Nigerian politicians who travel to developed countries to seek medical attention.





Sani also predicted that things would continue the way they were in the coming weeks, with governments all over the world fighting their battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting to save their economies and fighting to keep at home angry masses.





Before the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic set in, Nigerian upper class and top politicians were known for going abroad for medical reasons.





A good example is the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who in 2017, spent almost three months in the United Kingdom for an undisclosed ailment.

Nigeria’s Senators, Ministers, and other top government officials and their families seek medical attention abroad even for the commonest ailments.





This has kept the country’s health infrastructures in a very bad shape just like every other public institution.





Mocking his political colleagues, Sani noted that nurses, doctors in the different countries they visit must now be tired of waiting for them.





He tweeted, “Doctors and nurses attending to Nigerian elites in Egypt, Dubai, London, India, Germany, Paris and the US have not seen or heard from ‘their customers’ for some time now. They are all home and healthy.”





“In the coming days and weeks, Governments all over the World will continue to fight their epic battles of survival on three fronts; fighting the #COVID19 pandemic, fighting to save their economies on the brink of collapse and fighting keep at home an angry and belligerent masses,” he added.





Almost all of the countries of the world have closed down their airports and borders in a bid to curtail the COVID-19 ravaging the globe.



