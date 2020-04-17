



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of aviation has claimed that more Nigerians have been killed by security forces while trying to enforce lockdown order.





Recall that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday, said that security operatives have killed about 18 persons while enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.





It was also learnt that activities of security agents have led to the death of about 11 patients under medical care.





Speaking on the development, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page, lamented the effects of Coronavirus on Nigerians.

The former minister stated that the virus is not killing Nigerians but lack of light, water and food will lead to the death of many Nigerians at home.





His tweet read: “More Nigerians have been killed by security forces trying to enforce the ‘stay at home’ order than by Covid 19.





“Those that are not shot in the streets have no light and food and are starving to death at home.





“This can only happen in a zoo, a jungle or a lunatic asylum.”





Meanwhile, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has also lamented the attitude and responses of the various security outfits to Nigerians since the coronavirus lockdown.





In a release issued by the its Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran, the group said it has been inundated with reports and complaints from family and relations of victims of extrajudicial killings, state harassment and other forms of insecurity and viciousness by men and officers of diverse security outfits in the country since the official declaration of lockdown in some states.