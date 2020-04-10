



The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has told residents to ignore the speculations that the two-week lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, has been suspended.





Sanwo-Olu stated this on Friday, while commemorating with Christians on the occasion of Easter.





The Governor admonished Lagosians to “think long term” and stay safe.





“The true meaning of Good Friday and Easter is the power of sacrifice.





“This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of COVID-19.





“Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted. Think longterm, #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe.





“The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, do spend time with your loved ones AT HOME,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted from his official handle.



