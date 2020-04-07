



Johnson had, on Sunday evening, been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened.”Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, wished the 55-year-old UK leader a quick recovery.The statement read, “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health.“President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.“President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history.”