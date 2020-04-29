



The Presidency has provided more clarity on President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast on Monday.





The President cleared the confusion surrounding opening of religious worship centres





Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, fielded questions on the broadcast when he appeared on TVC on Tuesday.





President Buhari addressed Nigerians on Monday on the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the reopening of worship centres, the presidential spokesman said, “What Mr. President said yesterday was that, from Monday, May 4, there will be a gradual opening up and what that means is that the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 will give a guideline on what can be done and what can’t be done under that gradual easing up.





“Remember that the President stressed yesterday that some other things will continue like social distancing, not congregating for religious events – it’s on the broadcast yesterday. But the Presidential Task Force will continue to give advice on how we can open up and return to normal life gradually.”





During his address yesterday, President Buhari announced restriction on social and religious gathering remain in place





He said the lockdown still in place in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun, adding that Kano is now on total lockdown for the next 2 weeks





He also said that from May 4, selected businesses will open from 8am to 6pm and that lockdown will be relaxed by Monday, May 4.