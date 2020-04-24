



Mohammed Bello, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), says relevant laws will be invoked for mandatory evacuation of COVID-19 patients who refuse to be taken to isolation centres.





In a tweet on Thursday, Mohammed said the federal capital territory administration (FCTA) is considering this step based on reports that some of those who have contracted the disease have chosen to be treated at home.





He said more tests would be carried out in areas where community transmission had been recorded.





“Following submissions that some COVID19 positive individuals are refusing to go to treatment centers & instead prefer to treat themselves at home, the FCTA will invoke the relevant laws that will enable it to mandatorily evacuate recalcitrant COVID19 patients to treatment centers,” he wrote.





“We have also resolved that massive testing will be carried out in areas where community transmission has been established, including Mabushi, Gishiri and Utako, in order to prevent further spread of the virus within the communities.”

He also appreciated the efforts of frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19, calling for the cooperation of all residents.





Mohammed asked them to obey all laid down measures which include social distancing, constant hand washing, staying at home and maintaining respiratory hygiene”.





As of April 22, 2020, the FCT had recorded 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases.



