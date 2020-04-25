



Thirteen new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Osun and Ondo states.





While 12 new cases were recorded in Osun, a police officer is currently being monitored at a medical facility in Ondo, after testing positive for coronavirus.





Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, said the police officer who was tested in Lagos, but came to Ondo, after which he went back to Lagos and then returned to the state for treatment.





“Earlier today, I got news of another positive case of ‪#COVID19 admitted to our facility in Akure,” he said in a statement.





“The case of this individual who is a police officer is unique. He was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo state while awaiting his results.





“Upon receiving a positive result he claimed to have returned back to Lagos. According to him, he waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment.





“While we appreciate the confidence reposed in our facilities, We do find it most reckless on the part of the officer of the Law to risk the lives of others.”





He expressed disappointment “in the level of porosity of the entry points to the state”, and said the police officer “should know better”.





“I have contacted the commissioner of police to double up on securing our entry points,” he added.





Meanwhile, the Osun government says it has conducted 167 fresh coronavirus tests, out of which 12 returned positive.





Rafiu Isamotu, the commissioner for health, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the 12 new cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ife, Ede, Ikire and Ejigbo.





Isamotu said the tests were carried out in the last two weeks of the lockdown, adding that the lockdown has proven effective in containing spread of the virus.





This brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in Osun to 13.





The commissioner urged residents of the state not to panic but continue to comply with the stay-at-home directive of the government, keep social distancing and observe all precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease.





He said the ban on public gatherings remains in force, and urged residents to take the wearing of face masks seriously as it is now compulsory in the state.



