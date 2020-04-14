



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday lamented that Coronavirus was not a joke, stressing that it’s a matter of life and death.





Buhari lamented that COVID-19 has led to the shutting down Mosques in Makkah, Madina and cancellation of mass in Rome during the Easter period.





The president’s lamentation was contained in his nationwide broadcast wherein he extended the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States, respectively by another 14 days.





Buhari also stated that the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gatherings remained the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the virus.

He said: “Our approach to the virus remains in 2 steps – First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.





“With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with the Government in this fight.





“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death. Mosques in Makkah and Madina have been closed. The Pope celebrated Mass on an empty St. Peter’s Square. The famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris held Easter Mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy and France are in complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We cannot be lax.”



