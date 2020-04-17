



The Kano State government has clarified that there was no new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.





The National Center for Disease and Control, NCDC, had on Thursday announced 5 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Kano, bringing the total number of cases to 26.





This was after NCDC had reported 34 new cases of COVID-19, with 12 cases recorded in Kano state on Wednesday.





But, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the confirmed cases mentioned by NCDC were those from Wednesday’s report.

He noted that the total number of cases in Kano still stands at 21 as no new case was confirmed on Thursday.





On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Its worthy to mention that the five cases reported for Kano on Thursday are part of the 21 total confirmed cases as of yesterday.





“The NCDC omitted it in their updates on Wednesday . As of today, no new case in Kano. May it stay that way.”





Meanwhile, Ganduje has ordered a complete lockdown of the state for seven days, beginning Thursday night.