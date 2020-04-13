



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest directive ordering Nigerians to stay at home.





In a bid to further tackle the spread of Coronavirus across the country, President Buhari had yesterday urged Nigerians to remain at home.





Buhari had assured Nigerians that relief materials will soon be distributed to their homes.





However, Kanu described the President’s remark as fraudulent.





In a post on his official Facebook handle, the IPOB leader wondered why Buhari failed to give the address in a nationwide broadcast but opted for a statement signed by his spokesperson.





The post reads: “COVID-19: “Stay At Home, I Will Take Care Of You” – President Buhari Tells Nigerians





“To prove to you how fraudulent the few redundant scammers in Aso Rock really are, a statement of such magnitude and cataclysmic importance was not delivered by a president but was contained in an obscure statement signed by an inconsequential political appointee in the person of Garba Shehu.





“The reason we painstakingly point these absurdities out is to drive home the TRUTH that there isn’t any Buhari in Aso Rock or any elected official in charge of the business of state in this tumultuous period of life and death.”