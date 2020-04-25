In a post on her official Instagram page, the beautiful Lagos-based actress, wrote “People still don’t understand what it means to social distance. Neighbors visiting neighbors, friends taking a stroll together, people still meeting up. We are still playing. Are people serious about curbing the spread of this virus? It makes me wonder”Merry Aigbe has been one of the few celebrities championing the “stay at home order”, to curb the spread of Covid-19.