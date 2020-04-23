



The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has dissociated itself from a statement that went round on Tuesday evening, attributing an alleged plan by the Federal Government to impose a national lockdown soon.





The ‘fake’ statement said the government’s decision came as a result of the increasing spread of Coronavirus in the country.





The Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, warned the general public to be watchful, adding, “My attention has been drawn to a fake task force media statement, which was said to be signed by me, talking about a proposed complete lockdown of the country.





“Not only did the statement patently fail, it was badly written. It is unfortunate that a small number of persons continue to engage in mischief-making at such a serious time when we are talking about Coronavirus infection.





“I must reiterate that the task force has not released any official statement on a complete lockdown. I refer to the SGF’s speech yesterday, on submitting formal findings to Mr President, this is yet to happen.





“I request that the public and the media take caution in circulating or publishing unverified news.





“To be very clear, all formal statements on the emergency response are made through this daily press briefing or through official press statements.”



