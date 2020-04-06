Professor Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, had stated that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to COVID-19 Infection.Seun who took to his Instagram page to recount his recovery tale, urged everyone to stay home and equally practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.He said, “The elephant has left the building; COVID-19 defeated.“Firstly all glory belongs to God. I want to thank everybody that has shown support, stood in the gap in prayer, offered messages of encouragement.”I miss my Lagos COVID-19 Gang 2020 (ward mates) already. I can’t wait till they are all out.”Thank you Lagos state government and Special thanks to Prof Akin Abayomi the Commissioner of Health, what a great man.”Thank you to everyone at IDH Yaba, my favourite health care professionals.”Most importantly it is time for us to beat this together.”Everyone stay home and stay safe.”Let’s practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.”God bless you all.”Recall that Nigerian comedian, Funnybone had threatened to sue the documentary photographer after he has been discharged.He said:“14days after Amvca and I kept getting calls from family and friends asking me the same question, Stanley hope you are good? Are you coughing? Well, I am not showing any symptoms yet and I won’t by his grace. I did the test finally and it came out NEGATIVE. So fam I am well, alive and safe. Stay safe and be safe“Meanwhile before I forget oga SEUN who arrived from London sick and yet decided to turn up for Amvca. Pls get well soon o and recover fast if nobody will. I will personally sue you to court. But first get will soon you hear”.