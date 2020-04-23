



The most populous nation in Western Africa on April 22 reported a total of 873 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 28 deaths so far.The number of persons that have recovered in Burkina Faso was 389; Cote d’Ivoire -310; Senegal -257; and Nigeria in the fourth place with 197 recovered cases. Following behind were Niger with 193 recovered cases; Guinea -164; Ghana -99; Mali -73; Togo -59; Benin -27; Liberia -20; Sierra Leone -10; and Gambia -6.Meanwhile, It was earlier reported that Nigeria, a country with about 200 million population, with its 28 deaths from coronavirus, is the nation in West Africa with the second-highest fatalities. Burkina Faso which has the highest number of deaths caused by the COVID-19 recorded 39 deaths.Other West African countries that have recorded death(s) caused by the coronavirus include: Niger (22); Mali (17); Cote d’Ivoire (14); Ghana (9); Liberia (8); Senegal (6); Guinea (6); Togo (6); Benin (1), Siera Leone (1), Gambia (1); and Capo Verde (1), according to Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.However, by comparison, Nigeria with its population of around 200 million people has only carried out lesser than 8,000 COVID-19 tests. Ghana on the other hand, with a population of about 30 million has conducted 68,000 COVID-19 tests while South Africa, with 58 million people, has carried out about 114,000 tests.