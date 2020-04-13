Defence Attache to Russia AVM OA Adesanya disclosed this on his Twitter handle; @AVM_OA_Adesanya on Monday.“I’m glad to note that the Nigerian Airforce has started distributing the oxygen being produced at it’s Liquid Oxygen Plant to isolation centres and designated hospitals across the country in support of the national response to #COVID-19 pandemic. Kudos to @NigAirForce”. Adesanya twittedRecall that NAF promised to help the country in the management of the pandemic since it broke out.The NAF produced large quantities of oxygen from its Liquid Oxygen Plants which are now being distributed across the country.Another statement from the Nigerian Airforce dated April 10, 2020 stated that “Aside the production and distribution of the oxygen, the NAF’s tailoring unit has also embarked in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks for healthcare workers and frontline officials in Port Harcourt (PHC).”“The service has continuously airlifted healthcare personnel, equipment and supplies across the country following the closure of airports, as well as brought back experts of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) who were trapped in Congo Brazzaville.” The statement added.