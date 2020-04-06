



Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed deep worries over the continuous cases of coronavirus being reported daily in the country.





The former Minsiter took to his Twitter handle on Monday to state that he ”has a terrible feeling that if more people were tested, Nigerians would be shocked and devastated by the results.”





He said, ”How can you determine the number of Nigerians that have been afflicted with COVID-19 when not up to 1% of the population have been tested for the virus?

”I have a terrible feeling that if up to 80% of Nigerians were tested for it, we would be shocked and devastated by the results.



