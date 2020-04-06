



The federal government says the medical team, which has been invited from China, will not have direct interference with patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Nigeria.





Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, had announced on Friday that an 18-man team of Chinese medical experts, including doctors, nurses and other health workers, will come to Nigeria to help in the fight against the pandemic.





Speaking on Monday at the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, said the health professionals are expected to support Nigeria’s capacity by training and giving advice on how to manage the pandemic when necessary.





“The professionals that have been invited from China are public health specialists and medical engineers that will support Nigeria’s capacity in managing the pandemic on advisory basis when necessary, while drawing from the experience of the Chinese,” he said.

“In no way shall there be case management and interface with patients. They will train our manpower, advise on procedures and methods, install and test the equipment donated before handing them over.





“I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to our medical professionals to see the positive aspects of this gesture as an extension of development in the field of medicine.





“The task force recognises and respects the competence and capability of Nigerian doctors and other medical personnel. This is a state of war against the coronavirus and time should not be devoted to unhelpful controversies.”



